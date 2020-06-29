2020 MTV VMAs to Host In-Person Ceremony in New York City

The display will go on—with confined or no viewers.

For the duration of a push meeting on Monday, June 29, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced that the 2020 MTV Video clip New music Awards are formally returning on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Centre, New York. This marks the 1st celebration at the location because the begin at of the COVID-19 disaster.

This year’s MTV VMAs will deliver alongside one another songs lovers around the globe and pay out homage to the “strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents,” a push launch study.

In regards to pursuing CDC tips amid the ongoing global pandemic, the push launch study, “the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is of the utmost importance.” More, display producers along with Barclays Centre administration have been doing work carefully with community and condition officers to employ finest tactics for every person included in the celebration.