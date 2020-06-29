16 Out Of 302 NBA Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

The NBA has introduced that 16 out of its 302 NBA gamers have analyzed constructive for COVID-19.

ESPN states this indicates that five.three% of the league has analyzed constructive, but none of the gamers are critically sick.

“One thing we’re learning with this virus is, so much is unpredictable,” Silver explained for the duration of Friday’s convention simply call with Countrywide Basketball Players Affiliation govt director Michele Roberts and NBPA president Chris Paul. 

