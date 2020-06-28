Zenon Cast Reunited And Shared Behind-The-Secrets

Our fave supernova female is again!
Any ’90s child will notify you that Zenon: Lady of the 21st Century was THE motion picture to view rising up.
Very well, in luminarious information, a few customers of the OG forged just reunited! Kirsten Storms, who performed Zenon, Phillip Rhys aka THE Proto Zoa, and Gregory Smith — who performed Zenon’s enjoy desire, Greg — arrived with each other for the initial time in 21 many years to chat about the motion picture.
In the distinctive PeopleTV job interview, the trio unveiled a ton of entertaining at the rear of-the-techniques about the motion picture. For instance, a whole lot of the Earth scenes ended up shot at Gregory’s actual-daily life higher university, which he was attending at the time.
“It was such a fun shoot. I remember we all kind of hung out together,” the 36-calendar year-previous explained. “Because we shot it at my high school during the summer break, they let a bunch of my friends be extras. So in all those scenes, that’s all the kids that I palled around with growing up.”
And Kirsten — who has due to the fact long gone on to star in Common Hosptial — unveiled what she took from established all people many years in the past: “I have some of the wardrobe in my storage unit saved.”
As for Phillip, the 48-calendar year-previous talked about the legendary significant (see what I did there) new music variety at the conclude. “I believe I acquired the music it’s possible the night time prior to [shooting the scene],” he started. “I’m not much of a dancer. I had two left feet. So I was trying to remember the song that I had just been given, plus these dance moves.”
Even while the motion picture aired above two a long time in the past, Kirsten unveiled that she receives identified by supporters to this working day.
“But I think it’s funny, I get asked to say ‘cetus-lupeedus’ all the time, and I just go with it. I love that this movie stuck around for so long. And now people are playing it for their kids, which I think is really cool.”
But the million-greenback concern arrived when the team was requested about reprising their roles in a achievable Z4, and their responses ended up only stellar. “I would be down for something like that,” Kirsten explained. “I think they’re rebooting a lot of the OG Disney stories, so I think that would be fun.”
“There’s definitely something there,” Phillip additional. “There is certainly a motive why it related with so several. It genuinely is. The tale, the sensibility — it was this common tale. Eventually, [that] there is no location like property.”
I know folks have some sturdy viewpoints about their fave demonstrates and flicks staying rebooted, but if the unique forged is on board….indication me TF up!!! I am all set to be a supernova female all over again.
