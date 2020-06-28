Zenon Cast Reunited And Shared Behind-The-Secrets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Our fave supernova female is again!

Any ’90s child will notify you that Zenon: Lady of the 21st Century was THE motion picture to view rising up.


Hal Roach Studios / ©Hal Roach Studios/Courtesy Everett Assortment

The 1999 movie — about a teenager female in 2049 who grew up on a house station and is “grounded” to Earth — was only the fifth-at any time Disney Channel First Film and grew to become an immediate common.

Very well, in luminarious information, a few customers of the OG forged just reunited! Kirsten Storms, who performed Zenon, Phillip Rhys aka THE Proto Zoa, and Gregory Smith — who performed Zenon’s enjoy desire, Greg — arrived with each other for the initial time in 21 many years to chat about the motion picture.

In the distinctive PeopleTV job interview, the trio unveiled a ton of entertaining at the rear of-the-techniques about the motion picture. For instance, a whole lot of the Earth scenes ended up shot at Gregory’s actual-daily life higher university, which he was attending at the time.

“It was such a fun shoot. I remember we all kind of hung out together,” the 36-calendar year-previous explained. “Because we shot it at my high school during the summer break, they let a bunch of my friends be extras. So in all those scenes, that’s all the kids that I palled around with growing up.”

And Kirsten — who has due to the fact long gone on to star in Common Hosptial — unveiled what she took from established all people many years in the past: “I have some of the wardrobe in my storage unit saved.”


Disney

She also unveiled that Disney “did send me the bus stop posters, so it’s extremely large and it was framed.”

As for Phillip, the 48-calendar year-previous talked about the legendary significant (see what I did there) new music variety at the conclude. “I believe I acquired the music it’s possible the night time prior to [shooting the scene],” he started. “I’m not much of a dancer. I had two left feet. So I was trying to remember the song that I had just been given, plus these dance moves.”


Disney

“If you look at the video, you see the band are dancing, and I’m just really going to the left, to the right, doing a lot of pointing. The choreography, for someone like me, was a bit tricky,” he ongoing.

Even while the motion picture aired above two a long time in the past, Kirsten unveiled that she receives identified by supporters to this working day.

“But I think it’s funny, I get asked to say ‘cetus-lupeedus’ all the time, and I just go with it. I love that this movie stuck around for so long. And now people are playing it for their kids, which I think is really cool.”


Disney

The motion picture and its two sequels are at the moment readily available to stream on Disney+.

But the million-greenback concern arrived when the team was requested about reprising their roles in a achievable Z4, and their responses ended up only stellar. “I would be down for something like that,” Kirsten explained. “I think they’re rebooting a lot of the OG Disney stories, so I think that would be fun.”

“There’s definitely something there,” Phillip additional. “There is certainly a motive why it related with so several. It genuinely is. The tale, the sensibility — it was this common tale. Eventually, [that] there is no location like property.”


Disney

“It was virtually like Wizard of Oz. She’s been grounded, so she’s a fish out of drinking water, and then but, she however receives to go again property, understanding the classes that she has carried out. So, every person can recognize with that,” he concluded.

I know folks have some sturdy viewpoints about their fave demonstrates and flicks staying rebooted, but if the unique forged is on board….indication me TF up!!! I am all set to be a supernova female all over again.


Disney

You can view the entire reunion below.

Nostalgia Journey

Get a vacation down memory lane that’ll make you sense nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR