Woman Burned Down Fort Worth Area Mansion While Trying To Destroy Health Records – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Worthy of, Texas (AP) — A lady burned down her $one.six million suburban Fort Worth mansion when hoping to demolish files from her husband’s overall health treatment clinic as authorities ended up investigating the pair for fraud, prosecutors allege.

A 7-depend federal indictment, submitted June 17, costs Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to dedicate overall health treatment fraud and overall health treatment fraud aiding and abetting. They equally have pleaded not responsible to allegations that they submitted much more than 100,000 statements to federal overall health treatment packages for “sham” bodily remedy, psychotherapy and discomfort administration providers from 2014 to 2017, in accordance to courtroom documents.

Mark Kuper operated the Texas Centre for Orthopedic and Spinal Ailments, with clinics in Fort Worth and Weatherford. The indictment alleges that his spouse started out a hearth to melt away clinic documents in the outside fire of the couple’s Benbrook mansion in Oct 2017, then still left it unattended, destroying their household. Right after the blaze, firefighters explained they identified charred and burned files in the fire that ended up nevertheless legible, the indictment claims.

Travis Couey, a bodily therapist who labored for Mark Kuper, was also arrested and billed with conspiracy to dedicate overall health fraud for allegedly getting ready untrue health care documents.

The trio allegedly submitted $10 million of untrue statements to Medicare, Medicare or TRICARE, which handles armed service users and their households, for providers they did not executed, the indictment claims.

Lawyers for Melissa Kuper and Couey did not react to requests for remark. Mark Kuper’s lawyer declined to remark.

Mark Kuper compelled clients to show up at recurrent bodily remedy and compound abuse packages — even if they ended up pointless — and billed people classes at a larger value than they ended up really worth, in accordance to courtroom files.

He also “used the lure of opioids” to make positive his clients saved returning for “worthless services” for which he could monthly bill the federal government, authorities allege. Kuper also needed his clients to get agonizing and unneeded injections prior to they could get discomfort capsules, prosecutors explained.

