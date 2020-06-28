White House Spokesman Claims Trump Didn’t Hear The ‘White Power’ Chant In Video He Retweeted Of His Supporters

It is not frequent to see Donald Trump again down from a thing he claimed, and truthfully it is not actually distinct if this is a backpedal but he felt compelled to delete a video clip in which 1 of his supporters can be listened to blatantly chanting “white power.”

Donnie thanked the folks in the video clip, which was taken in a retirement local community in Florida, referring to them as “great people” as they clashed with anti-Trump and Black Life Make any difference protesters. Even though some folks seemed at it as an admission by Trump acknowledging his racist supporters, most folks had been outraged that the president essentially celebrated a video clip with that sort of racist rhetoric.

As points commenced to warmth up and the video clip trended on social media, Trump at some point deleted the tweet a several several hours later on. In accordance to CNN, a White House spokesman claimed Trump “did not hear the one statement made on the video.”

“What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” claimed spokesman Judd Deere. Hold in brain, the “white power” chant is listened to rather early in the video clip, about 8 seconds in.

Trump’s unique tweet claimed, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!”

Ahead of the tweet was deleted, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is the only Black senator in the Republican meeting, claimed on Sunday that the video clip retweeted by the President was offensive and “indefensible.”

“There’s no question. He should not have retweeted and he should just take it down,” Scott claimed on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper.

Trump generally denies his language is racist or inflammatory and dismisses criticism as political correctness. He also has very long denied getting racist and statements that he’s performed additional for the Black local community than any other president.

