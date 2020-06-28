Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard With Electric BET Awards Medley

Brady’s tribute to Little Richard was adopted by the BET Awards’ in memoriam montage, which honored Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, Andre Harrell, Juice Wrld, Betty Wright, Roger Maywather, Jessye Norman, Ja’net Dubois, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Georgory, Tyree Boyce, Huey, Jas Waters, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Jon Conyers, Pernell Whitaker, Chris Cotton, Ellis Marsalis Jr., Pop Smoke, Rev. Joseph Lowery, Esther Scott. B. Smith, Diahann Carroll, Willie Lewis Brown Jr. Bill Withers, Timothy Brown and John Witherspoon.

Little Richard was not the only icon to acquire a shifting tribute through Sunday night’s exhibit. Jennifer Hudson took the digital phase to honor Aretha Franklin and Lil Wayne paid out tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Look at each functionality from the 2020 BET Awards below.