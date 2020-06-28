Watch Every Performance From the 2020 BET Awards

A evening to don’t forget.

Tonight, Jun. 28, marks the 2020 BET Awards and, although the awards present is digital this calendar year, the line-up is as amazing as at any time. Hosted by comic and actress Amanda Seales, the awards present has teased fairly the star-studded party many thanks to A-checklist performers and visitors.

In truth, prior to tonight’s present, it was verified that this year’s BET Awards will function performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, SiR, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and much more.

So, we might detest for you to overlook a solitary overall performance from the massive evening.

Hence, E! has rounded up all of the performances from the evening—and we will be introducing much more all evening long—so make absolutely sure to test out the video clips down below!