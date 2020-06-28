Video: ‘White Supremacist’ Shooting Blacks At Louisville Breonna Taylor Protest!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

An African American guy was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, exactly where tranquil protesters were being demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

And an alleged movie of the taking pictures has been leaked on the internet. In the movie the shooter is explained as a “white supremacist.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR