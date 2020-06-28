Video: ‘White Supremacist’ Shooting Blacks At Louisville Breonna Taylor Protest!!

An African American guy was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, exactly where tranquil protesters were being demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

And an alleged movie of the taking pictures has been leaked on the internet. In the movie the shooter is explained as a “white supremacist.”

Right here is the movie, warning includes graphic photos

Backlink TO Video clip

The taking pictures occurred Saturday evening at Jefferson Sq. Park, the Louisville Metro Law enforcement Division stated. A next taking pictures sufferer observed at the Corridor of Justice around the park was taken to the medical center with non-existence-threatening accidents. Law enforcement did not launch information on the person’s gender, but on the internet stories say that the two victims were being African American.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer stated in a assertion. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

Law enforcement are at the moment investigating the taking pictures, but no just one has been arrested.

Backlink TO Video clip