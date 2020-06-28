(Video) Jaden & Jada Pinkett-Smith Blast YouTuber Shane Dawson When Old Clip Of Him Sexualizing Willow Smith Resurfaces

On Saturday, an outdated disgusting clip of YouTuber Shane Dawson sexualizing a poster of Willow Smith resurfaced, and the Smith family members was not possessing it.

Jada Pinkett-Smith did not wait around for an episode of “Red Table Talk” to deal with the challenge with Shane Dawson and rightfully so. She and her son Jaden took it to Twitter. In reaction to the resurfaced clip, Jada produced it distinct that he was in violation, indefinitely.

In a tweet, Jada wrote,

“To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

Jaden then adopted up with,

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT,” he tweeted. “IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS,” Jaden also mentioned.

In a different tweet, Jaden spoke about how Shane Dawson confirmed up in Black encounter. “This Person Was Also Performing Black Experience On The Standard. As The Youth We Will need To Help Creators Who Help Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Alright.”

Talking of Black encounter, he really dealt with it on Friday. In a online video, Shane Dawson supplied an apology for all of the racism he introduced to the online.

“I’m going to start with all the racism that I’ve put on the internet as an adult,” he mentioned. “I made the decision to play stereotypes of Black people, or Asian people, or Mexicans, or pretty much every race.”

In a different aspect of the online video, he goes a little bit into depth about staying a “huge problem.”

He mentioned, “Oh my God! I have been apart of such a huge problem, and I have been avoiding it and that’s wrong.” Shane ongoing, ” So, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry that I included to the normalization of Black encounter or the normalization of expressing the “N” phrase.” He ongoing, “That’s another thing. And my justification at the time for that was I was playing a character and it was in comedy,”

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=ardRp2x0D_E

Repulsive!

Want updates straight in your textual content inbox? Strike us up at 917-722-8057 or click below to be part of!