Vandals Use Axe, Red Spray Paint To Deface Cross Atop Mount Rubidoux – Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Law enforcement are looking for vandals who defaced a spiritual image atop Mount Rubidoux in Riverside County.

Investigators say the vandals employed an axe and purple spray paint to damage the cross in the 4700 block of Mt. Rubidoux Push.

The vandals broke a part of the outer shell in the vicinity of its foundation, and spray painted graffiti.

The incident was claimed just soon after nine p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement are looking for a few to 4 suspects in their 20’s. Any person with info was urged to phone the House Crimes Device at (951) 353-7100.