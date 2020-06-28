Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against U.S. troops

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he experienced been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian army intelligence device secretly supplied bounties to Taliban-connected militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to limit the allegations against Moscow.

American intelligence officers concluded months back that Russian officers supplied benefits for effective assaults on American provider-associates previous yr, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were being keeping talks to conclude the very long-managing war, in accordance to The New York Instances.

Trump, in a Sunday early morning tweet, mentioned “Nobody briefed or told me” or Vice President Mike Pence or main of staff members Mark Meadows about “the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us,” he mentioned.

The White Residence experienced issued a assertion Saturday denying that Trump or Pence experienced been briefed on this sort of intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” push secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned.

Trump’s director of countrywide intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also mentioned neither the president nor vice president was “ever briefed on any intelligence alleged” in the Times’ report and he mentioned the White Residence assertion was “accurate.”

Trump’s tweet arrived a working day immediately after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden mentioned that the report, if correct, was a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in main and his failure to guard U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

Russia referred to as the report “nonsense.”

“This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian Overseas Ministry mentioned.

A Taliban spokesman mentioned the militants “strongly reject this allegation” and are not “indebted to the beneficence of any intelligence organ or foreign country.”

John Bolton, a previous countrywide protection adviser who was pressured out by Trump previous September and has now composed a explain to-all e book about his time at the White Residence, mentioned Sunday that “it is pretty remarkable the president’s going out of his way to say he hasn’t heard anything about it, one asks, why would he do something like that?”

Bolton advised NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he thinks the solution “may be precisely because active Russian aggression like that against the American service members is a very, very serious matter and nothing’s been done about it, if it’s true, for these past four or five months, so it may look like he was negligent. But of course, he can disown everything if nobody ever told him about it.”

Residence Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a member of the “Gang of Eight” congressional leaders briefed on delicate intelligence issues, advised ABC’s “This Week” that she experienced not been been educated about the reported bounties and asked for a report to Congress on the issue.

“This is as bad as it gets, and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed. Whether he is or not, his administration knows and our allies — some of our allies who work with us in Afghanistan had been briefed and accept this report,” she mentioned.

The Instances, citing unnamed officers acquainted with the intelligence, mentioned the results were being offered to Trump and reviewed by his Countrywide Protection Council in late March. Officers created probable responses, starting off with a diplomatic grievance to Russia, but the White Residence has but to authorize any phase, the report mentioned.

Trump responded to Biden on Twitter, indicating “Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch during their time in office”

But it was the Obama administration, alongside with global allies, that suspended Russia from the Team of 8 immediately after its unilateral annexation of Crimea from Ukraine — a transfer that drew prevalent condemnation.

Biden criticized Trump for “his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself” ahead of Russian chief Vladimir Putin. Trump tweeted that “Nobody’s been tougher” on Russia than his administration.