Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump, in a Sunday early morning tweet, mentioned “Nobody briefed or told me” or Vice President Mike Pence or main of workers Mark Meadows about “the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us,” he mentioned.

The White Household experienced issued a assertion Saturday denying that Trump or Pence experienced been briefed on these kinds of intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” push secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned.

Trump’s director of countrywide intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also mentioned neither the president nor vice president was “ever briefed on any intelligence alleged” in the Times’ report and he mentioned the White Household assertion was “accurate.”

Trump’s tweet arrived a working day soon after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden mentioned that the report, if precise, was a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in main and his failure to safeguard U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

Russia referred to as the report “nonsense.”

“This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian International Ministry mentioned.

A Taliban spokesman mentioned the militants “strongly reject this allegation” and are not “indebted to the beneficence of any intelligence organ or foreign country.”

The Occasions, citing unnamed officers acquainted with the intelligence, mentioned the results have been offered to Trump and reviewed by his Countrywide Protection Council in late March. Officers designed possible responses, beginning with a diplomatic grievance to Russia, but the White Household has however to authorize any action, the report mentioned.

Trump responded to Biden on Twitter, declaring “Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch during their in office”

But it was the Obama administration, alongside with worldwide allies, that suspended Russia from the Team of 8 soon after its unilateral annexation of Crimea from Ukraine — a go that drew popular condemnation.

Biden criticized Trump for “his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself” prior to Russian chief Vladimir Putin. Trump tweeted that “Nobody’s been tougher” on Russia than his administration.