Trump approvingly tweets video showing “white power” chant

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one particular of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan connected with white supremacists.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement local community, and confirmed dueling demonstrations in between Trump supporters and opponents.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweeted. Times into the video clip he shared, a male driving a golfing cart exhibiting professional-Trump signals and flags shouts ‘white energy.” The video also reveals anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi,” “racist,” and profanities at the Trump backers.

“There’s no question” that Trump really should not have retweeted the video and “he should just take it down,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., explained to CNN’s “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

