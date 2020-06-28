Trump approvingly tweets video showing “white power” chant

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one particular of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan connected with white supremacists.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement local community, and confirmed dueling demonstrations in between Trump supporters and opponents.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweeted. Times into the video clip he shared, a male driving a golfing cart exhibiting professional-Trump signals and flags shouts ‘white energy.” The video also reveals anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi,” “racist,” and profanities at the Trump backers.

“There’s no question” that Trump really should not have retweeted the video and “he should just take it down,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., explained to CNN’s “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The president’s final decision to spotlight a video showcasing a racist slogan arrives amid a nationwide reckoning above race subsequent the fatalities of George Floyd and other Black People. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis male, died right after a white law enforcement officer pressed his knee into his neck for various minutes.

Protests from law enforcement brutality and bias in regulation enforcement have transpired throughout the region subsequent Floyd’s loss of life and there has also been a press to eliminate Accomplice monuments, an energy Trump has opposed.

Trump’s tenure in workplace has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist teams, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, in between white nationalists and counter-protesters by indicating there had been “very fine people on both sides.”

The White Household did not promptly reply to queries about Trump’s final decision to share the video.