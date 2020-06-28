Trans Youtube Star Has ‘Wardrobe Accident’ On Red Carpet – Paparazzi Go Crazy!!

Well-known transgender Youtube star Nikita Dragun experienced a wardrobe malfunction, as she remaining a cafe past night time in Los Angeles. And the paparazzi commenced snapping pictures of her like mad.

The incident transpired as Nikita was demonstrating off her hour glass determine in a incredibly revealing bikini. The trans star stepped out to get together with her buddy Larray attending the birthday bash for fellow Youtuber Carter Gregory.

Nikita almost endured a wardrobe malfunction as her nipple slips from her skimpy bikini

Right here are the pictures:

Nikita is a well-known YouTuber, make-up artist, and design. She was born a male, and afterwards experienced a collection of changeover surgical procedures to grow to be woman. Right here are pictures of her. just before she manufactured the changeover.

Nikita presently is in talks to star in her possess VH1 actuality collection, about her appreciate existence.