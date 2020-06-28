Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Pattern Beauty Collection Just Dropped at Ulta

We really like these items, and we hope you do also. E! has affiliate associations, so we may well get a tiny share of the earnings from your buys. Goods are bought by the retailer, not E!.

When icon and actress Tracee Ellis Ross introduced Pattern Beauty in drop of 2019, it was the fruits of a 20-12 months journey to make a line of items that celebrated curlies, coilies and limited-textured hair.

The original line highlighted a assortment of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums and a go away-in formulation intended to empower and nourish curly hair. But on Juneteenth, Ross introduced Section Two of Pattern’s items: a whole variety of styling gels, lotions, a hydrating mist and far more… and now the start has dropped at Ulta!

The line capabilities 15 items to opt for from, and also contains nourishing oil treatment options, picks and detangling combs. Store some of the line’s highlights down below, and test out the relaxation at Ulta!