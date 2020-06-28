Tokyo Jetz Shares She Tested Positive COVID-19

Instagram

When a admirer asks the rapper to explain her precise signs and symptoms, Tokyo replies, ‘Fever 101.three, Overall body aches, Chills, No style, Cannot odor, Sore throat, Cough.’

Tokyo Jetz joins the checklist of stars who contracted with Coronavirus. Breaking the devastating information, the rapper lately took to her Twitter account to share that she examined beneficial for the novel virus and recounted the full tale which include when she very first understood she may possibly have the disorder.

On Saturday, June 27, she posted a movie of herself obtaining a cell COVID-19 check by possessing a swab set down her throat. “Ima just go back inside,” she captioned the clip.

“So I cooked crabs yesterday and all morning I was like ‘they been sitting they finna be so good’ …got home and can’t even taste s**t !!!!” Tokyo then discovered her signs and symptoms. “I can taste stuff at the back of my throat but not on my tongue.”

“All day I been like “y’all do not odor that bleach’…. when in fact no a single does and I cannot odor something. The good thing is we broke my fever less than 100 but it was 101.three,” she went on explaining. “Brain you…the n***a who did my check mentioned ‘oh u ill fa sho..u do not require a check.’ ”

Tokyo Jetz recalled when she very first understood she may possibly have COVID-19.

In spite of the regrettable information, some men and women however threw dislike at Tokyo. “It’s sick af that people are happy that @REALTOKYOJETZ tested positive for COVID-19. I understand y’all mad at her, but y’all are sick af on this app,” her supporter wrote, to which Tokyo responded, “Good thing idgaf. They better pray they can recover as fast as me & don’t have underlying health issues.”