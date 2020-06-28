Toddler, 1, found in dog kennel during animal rescue operation

3 men and women are struggling with a multitude of fees soon after law enforcement found a caged toddler in a filthy Tennessee cellular household that also contained canine, rodents and snakes, authorities explained Friday.

Authorities went to the household Thursday soon after obtaining an nameless idea about feasible animal cruelty, Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew explained.

They found not only the baby and animals, but guns and medicines, Belew advised information stores.

The toddler, considered to be aged 1 and a 50 percent, was found locked in a little cage within the cellular household. (Equipped)

Dozens of canine were being found locked in cages and operating all over free. (Equipped)

The 18-thirty day period-outdated boy was found in a little kennel all over one metre by one metre in sizing in the residing home, which also experienced 8 snakes, which includes a 10-foot boa constrictor, and buckets crammed with hundreds of mice, Belew explained.

The household experienced 15 to 20 canine operating free within, feces on the ground and hundreds of cockroaches and maggots, he explained.

Exterior the household, the sheriff explained officers seized dozens of animals on the residence which includes 86 chickens and roosters, 56 canine, 10 rabbits, 4 parakeets and 3 cats.

TJ Brown has been billed with several offences, which includes firearms fees. (Henry County Sheriff’s Business office)

Heather Scarbrough has been billed with aggravated baby abuse. (Henry County Sheriff’s Business office)

Charles Brown was also billed. (Henry County Sheriff’s Business office)

The also found 127 cannabis vegetation and 17 guns, Belew explained.

Heather Scarbrough, 42, T.J. Brown, 46, and Charles Brown, 82, have been billed with aggravated baby abuse, aggravated cruelty to animals and producing cannabis and other counts, Belew explained.