The most unforgettable moments of the red carpet of the BET awards

The BET 2020 Awards are just a handful of hrs absent, and we are recalling some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments from previous award displays.

Bringing with each other the largest names in enjoyment and athletics, the once-a-year function, which will be hosted by Amanda SealesIt honors the achievements of the yr in new music, movie, tv and athletics, although having to pay tribute to the stars who have been paving the way and making use of their system to encourage modify.

Between the nominees this yr is Beyoncé and Jay Zthe daughter of Blue Ivy Carter, who ran for the BET Her Award together with her popular mom for her track “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on The Lion King: the reward soundtrack album And on June 25, it was introduced that the “Formation” singer will acquire the Humanitarian Award to commemorate her yrs of philanthropic get the job done.

Even though this year’s celebrations will glance a little bit various in the wake of the pandemic, it can be risk-free to say that we will overlook viewing our beloved stars wander the red carpet and provide tons of unforgettable viral moments as they go by means of the present. .