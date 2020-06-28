Telegram to pay SEC fine of $18.5 million and return $1.2 billion to investors as it dissolves TON

Pavel Durov’s grand cryptocurrency goals for his Telegram messaging provider are ending with an $18.five million civil settlement with the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee and a pledge to return the far more than $one.two billion that investors experienced place into its TON electronic token.

The settlement finishes a months lengthy authorized fight amongst the corporation and the regulator. In Oct 2019 the SEC filed a criticism in opposition to Telegram alleging the corporation experienced lifted money by the sale of two.nine billion Grams to finance its small business. The SEC sought to enjoin Telegram from providing the Grams it marketed, which the regulator alleged have been securities. In March, the U.S. District Court docket for the Southern District of New York agreed with the SEC and issued a preliminary injunction.

In May well, Telegram declared that it was shutting down the TON initiative.

Saying that TON was staying shut down, Durov wrote:

I want to conclude this article by wishing luck to all people striving for decentralization, stability and equality in the planet. You are preventing the appropriate fight. This fight may well nicely be the most critical fight of our technology. We hope that you be successful in which we have unsuccessful.

In its possess announcement of the settlement, the SEC differed with Durov’s evaluation of its steps.

“New and innovative businesses are welcome to participate in our capital markets but they cannot do so in violation of the registration requirements of the federal securities laws,” explained Kristina Littman, main of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber Device, in a assertion. “This settlement requires Telegram to return funds to investors, imposes a significant penalty, and requires Telegram to give notice of future digital offerings.”

The argument from the regulator is that Telegram did not stick to the principles. Experienced it labored with the regulator rather of launching the token giving with out any oversight, the end result may possibly have been distinct, in accordance to the SEC.

“Our emergency action protected retail investors from Telegram’s attempt to flood the markets with securities sold in an unregistered offering without providing full disclosures concerning their project,” explained Lara Shalov Mehraban, affiliate regional director of the New York Regional Business office. “The remedies we obtained provide significant relief to investors and protect retail investors from future illegal offerings by Telegram.”