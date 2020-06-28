‘Taking Back Pride’ Protest Brings Solidarity To Streets Of Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS () — Sunday marks 51 yrs given that the Stonewall Riots in New York Town, which aided spark the Homosexual Legal rights Motion.

Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ group commonly celebrates with a big parade in downtown Minneapolis, but this yr was diverse owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a prepare involving a digital parade and digital occasions.

But organizers canceled this year’s digital occasions to help a diverse information in the wake of George Floyd’s demise.

Protesters marched by way of downtown Minneapolis Sunday, declaring “Black Lives Matter” and “Queer Lives Matter.” There was a emotion of joyous celebration all through downtown streets. Minneapolis General public Educational institutions instructor Mina Leierwood was on hand.

“We get a small, home-grown Pride parade this year, and that personally makes me happy,” Leierwood mentioned.

But this is also a protest, contacting awareness to authentic difficulties and their rallying cries, in accordance to “Taking Back Pride” organizer DJ Hooker.

“We’re standing in solidarity with our Black and Queer friends and brothers, especially Black Trans lives, which are under attack, too,” Hooker mentioned.

Jae Yates, who is Black and Transgender, marched at the entrance of the group Sunday.

“I deserve rights,” Yates mentioned. “I’m a citizen of this country.”

They say they reject carrying out gender on the conventional binary person-female scale.

“You can believe that or not, but it is what it is,” Yates mentioned. “I want to look however I want to look, and I want to feel, I want to feel like I am embodying my body.”

Leierwood states she’s surprised by the younger persons at the party, and the types she teaches.

“It is about empowering the youth to be themselves and to self-expression. Speak out and don’t be afraid because we’re behind you, the older generation is behind you,” Leierwood mentioned.

“Taking Back Pride” organizers inform which is about having it again from the company pursuits, and placing it in the arms of the persons in attendance.

In accordance to the Human Legal rights Marketing campaign, at minimum 27 Transgender persons have been violently murdered final yr in the United States. The American Health care Affiliation has known as violence towards the Trans group an epidemic.