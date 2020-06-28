Taiwan Holds Annual LGBT Pride Parade Despite Coronavirus

(TAIPEI, Taiwan) — The Taiwanese funds held its yearly LGBT delight parade on Sunday, building it 1 of the number of destinations in the earth to continue with these an occasion in the encounter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of countless numbers of persons in the earlier, but participant quantities Sunday had been lowered by equally virus problems and hefty rain. Taiwan’s Central Information Company stated that in excess of one,000 attended.

These who did get aspect stated it was a testomony equally to Taiwan’s potential to consist of the pandemic and its determination to legal rights for persons of all sexual orientations.

Taiwan is the only position in Asia in which exact same-sexual intercourse relationship is lawful, and its liberal political program has prolonged promoted human legal rights, cost-free speech and flexibility of assembly.

American pupil Loren Couse, 28, stated Taipei’s potential to keep the parade was “really impressive.”

“I think Taiwan has done a really good job so far, and I am really proud of living here, not only because it’s so open to people like myself, the gay community, but also because I think it’s such an example for the world and how to handle the pandemic so far,” Couse stated.

New York was among the the towns compelled to terminate its homosexual delight parade this 12 months to comply with social distancing steps. Taiwan has mostly dropped these constraints soon after quarantines and scenario tracing assisted carry the coronavirus an infection amount down radically. In all, the island of 23.seven million persons has verified 447 circumstances, which include 7 fatalities.

