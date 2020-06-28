Super Rugby: Beware NZ’s own ‘Niel Burger’, Boks!

Blues wing Caleb Clarke is tackled by Highlanders fullback Scott Gregory throughout the Spherical three Super Rugby Aotearoa at Eden Park on 27 June 2020.

Blues wing dynamo Caleb Clarke tops the pile in this work out immediately after the most current spherical, wanting a ceaseless livewire.

Crusaders fullback Will Jordan is back again on our “podium” all over again, immediately after a experienced screen from the Chiefs.

Open up-aspect flanker Dalton Papali’i was an additional standout for the Blues, significantly aiding their 3rd acquire on the trot.

Western Province, throughout their history-breaking Currie Cup heyday in the 1980s, unearthed an abnormal form of gem in one particular of their wing berths.

At the — in rugby quite a lot globally — the fliers out extensive tended to be lean and elusive relatively than apparent, bodily powerhouses.

So when Stellenbosch’s suitable wing Niel Burger arrived on the scene with his tree trunk-like thighs and total stockiness, there was fantastic novelty worth in his manufacturer of perform – he scored lots of attempts that would see him escape from several tried tackles and typically also bulldoze his way about the consider-line even though sheer, brute pressure.

More mature South African fanatics viewing the Super Rugby Aotearoa nail-biter among the Blues and Highlanders at Eden Park on Saturday may properly have noticed “Burger qualities” – and additional – in the hosts’ Caleb Clarke, even even though his position is in on the remaining aspect of the subject.

The son of Blues previously-technology, All Black backline legend Eroni, Caleb established Eden Park alight practically anytime he was on the ball as the household outfit ensured a three/three start off to the opposition with a challenging-gained 27- victory.

He tops my overall performance card for spherical a few of the opposition … listed here are the recipients of “gold, silver and bronze medals” I sooner or later opted for:

GOLD: CALEB CLARKE (Blues)

I have by now when compared him to SA’s Burger … segment of the New Zealand push reckon he is exhibiting shades of Bryan Williams, the All Blacks wing legend of the 1970s.

The 21-12 months-previous bundle of deadly strength experienced missing his grandfather in the quick direct-up to Saturday’s match … and honoured his senior relative by placing in a positively storming exhibiting.

Previous NZ U20 star Clarke trapped up his hand all over again for probable All Black inclusion this 12 months by staying a nightmare to law enforcement all video game for the Highlanders.

He introduced himself early by muscling about in the sixth moment to open up the scoring, and then just prior to the fifty percent-hour mark he was instrument in teeing up colleague Rieko Ioane for a consider, producing a excellent operate prior to passing infield.

Ironically, Clarke and the adaptable Ioane – at the moment putting on No 13 for the Blues – are probably rivals for the All Black No 11 jersey, as the latter is the incumbent, from the bronze medal playoff triumph about Wales at RWC 2019.

With electricity, velocity (both equally in flight and off the mark) and a wide total urge for food, Clarke is certainly a increasing star of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

SILVER: WILL JORDAN (Crusaders)

The bold younger ‘Saders fullback designed my “podium” final 7 days … and entirely justifies to be browsing it all over again, by my e-book.

Sam Cane, the new All Black captain and skipper of Sunday’s dropping outfit the Chiefs, designed the legitimate position immediately after the restricted match in Christchurch that the Crusaders scored two opportunistic attempts … even though admitting, even though, that they have been “really well taken”.

In that regard, Jordan justifies an additional stable tick to his overall performance box as he was the finisher on each and every situation, at the same time indicating the degrees of composure he pleasingly provides to his critical posture.

The 22-12 months-previous very first received on the scoreboard in the 33rd moment immediately after suitable wing Sevu Reece experienced brilliantly gained a substantial-ball contest out extensive and streaked absent, from properly within his fifty percent.

But he experienced an eagle-eyed Jordan supporting on the within, and the No 15 set the gleeful ending touches to the unexpected breakout.

6 minutes immediately after the crack, he was in enterprise all over again, aiding exploit a minute of collective “snooze” by the Chiefs as he acquired a fast toss-in at a lineout and sprinted absent to cross the chalk.

Jordan set in a polished defensive exhibiting on the constantly greasy floor and with the impediment of a cake-of-cleaning soap ball, into the cut price.

BRONZE: DALTON PAPALI’I (Blues)

The Blues’ tighthead prop, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, set in a strikingly assertive change both equally in open up perform and at the established-piece, but he was narrowly pipped for these functions by open up-aspect flanker Papali’i.

A a few-cap All Black obviously with further aspirations than that tally, Papali’i was a constructive ingredient for the log-top group in the course of his change from the tenacious Highlanders.

I believed he designed attacking yardage out extensive in a lot the similar way Siya Kolisi skilfully does for the Springboks when on his leading type.

And he was a component in notching two of the Blues’ attempts, dotting one particular of them in the next fifty percent when he managed a lineout travel deftly to crash about.

Previously in the match, he was suitable up with perform to dollars in on loosie colleague Hoskins Sotutu’s demand-down close to the enemy consider-line and duly implement the crucial ending touches.

