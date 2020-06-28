St. Elmo’s Fire Cast: Then & Now

Just one of the Brat Pack’s greatest stars, Lowe starred in St. Elmo’s Fire, The Outsiders, and About Past Night time, which also starred Demi Moore, heading on to star in strike comedies Wayne’s Planet, Austin Powers and Tommy Boy in the ’90s.

In 1999, Lowe starred on The West Wing, a single of TV’s most critically acclaimed collection, and later on starred on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters before joining the solid of NBC’s beloved sitcom Parks & Recreation. He then starred on Code Black and at the moment stars on Fox’s nine-one-one: Lone Star and just lately starred in a Netflix Xmas motion picture, Vacation in the Wild, reverse Kristin Davis.

Lowe has been married to make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff considering that 1991 soon after getting established up on a blind day in 1983, and have two sons alongside one another, Matthew, 27, and John, 25. In 2017, Lowe and his two sons starred in The Lowe Documents alongside one another, a paranormal fact collection.

The 56-12 months-previous has composed two ideal-providing textbooks, his 2011 memoir Tales I Only Inform My Buddies, and 2014’s Enjoy Lifetime. In his memoir, Lowe opened up about his struggles with habit, heading to rehab in 1990 next a sexual intercourse tape scandal in 1988.

“It’s one of the reasons I got sober. I woke up one day and was like, ‘what am I doing with my life?,'” Lowe later on explained. In Might 2020, Lowe celebrated 30 yrs of sobriety.