Spies and Commandos Warned Months Ago of Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops

WASHINGTON — United States intelligence officers and Specific Functions forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to spend bounties to the Taliban to eliminate American troops in Afghanistan, in accordance to officers briefed on the subject.
The critical info that led the spies and commandos to concentration on the bounties provided the restoration of a huge quantity of American income from a raid on a Taliban outpost that prompted suspicions. Interrogations of captured militants and criminals performed a central position in generating the intelligence group self-assured in its evaluation that the Russians experienced presented and paid out bounties in 2019, one more formal has mentioned.
Armed with this info, armed service and intelligence officers have been examining American and other coalition overcome casualties given that early final yr to establish whether or not any had been victims of the plot. 4 Individuals had been killed in overcome in early 2020, but the Taliban have not attacked American positions given that a February settlement to conclude the lengthy-working war in Afghanistan.
The rising information included to the photo of the categorised intelligence evaluation, which documented on Friday was briefed to President Trump and reviewed by the White House’s Countrywide Stability Council at an interagency assembly in late March. The Trump administration experienced nevertheless to act from the Russians, the officers mentioned.
Mr. Trump defended himself on Sunday by denying that he experienced been briefed on the intelligence, growing on a equivalent White Household rebuttal a working day before, as top congressional Democrats and even some Republicans demanded a reaction to Russia that the administration experienced nevertheless to authorize.
The president “needs to immediately expose and handle this, and stop Russia’s shadow war,” Consultant Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois on the Household International Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter.
Showing on the ABC system “This Week,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned that she experienced not been briefed on the intelligence evaluation and experienced requested for an instant report to Congress. She accused Mr. Trump of seeking “to ignore” any prices from Russia.
“Russia has never gotten over the humiliation they suffered in Afghanistan, and now they are taking it out on us, our troops,” she mentioned of the Soviet Union’s bloody war there in the 1980s. “This is totally outrageous. You would think that the minute the president heard of it, he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything.”
Spokespeople for the C.I.A., the director of countrywide intelligence and the Pentagon declined to remark on the new conclusions. A Countrywide Stability Council spokesman did not instantly react to a ask for for remark.
Even though the White Household push secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, claimed on Saturday that Mr. Trump experienced not been briefed about the intelligence report, 1 American formal experienced instructed The Periods that the report was briefed to the best stages of the White Household. A different mentioned it was provided in the President’s Each day Temporary, a compendium of overseas plan and countrywide stability intelligence compiled for Mr. Trump to examine.
Ms. McEnany did not problem The Times’s reporting on the existence of the intelligence evaluation, the Countrywide Stability Council assembly and the White House’s inaction. Several other information businesses also subsequently documented on the evaluation.
The officers briefed on the subject mentioned the evaluation experienced been addressed as a carefully held mystery but that the administration expanded briefings about it in excess of the final 7 days — which includes sharing info about it with the British governing administration, whose forces had been among the individuals mentioned to have been focused.
Republicans in Congress demanded much more info from the Trump administration about what occurred and how the White Household prepared to react.
Consultant Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the 3rd-position Household Republican, mentioned in a Twitter concept on Sunday: “If reporting about Russian bounties on U.S. forces is true, the White House must explain: 1. Why weren’t the president or vice president briefed? Was the info in the PDB? 2. Who did know and when? 3. What has been done in response to protect our forces & hold Putin accountable?”
Several Republicans retweeted Ms. Cheney’s put up. Consultant Daniel Crenshaw, Republican of Texas and a previous Navy SEAL, amplified her concept, tweeting, “We need answers.”
On CNN, Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, mentioned that the documented Russian steps “would be consistent with the Russian practice over the last few years of doing its best secretly to try to undermine Western government, including the United States.”
In addition to indicating he was in no way “briefed or told” about the intelligence report — a formulation that went over and above the White Household denial of any official briefing — Mr. Trump also solid question on the assessment’s reliability, which statements from his subordinates experienced not.
Especially, he explained the intelligence report as becoming about “so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians” the report explained bounties paid out to Taliban militants by Russian armed service intelligence officers, not immediate assaults. Mr. Trump also advised that the developments could be a “hoax” and questioned whether or not The Times’s resources — governing administration officers who spoke on problem of anonymity — existed.
Mr. Trump then pivoted to assault previous Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who criticized the president on Saturday for failing to punish Russia for supplying bounties to the Taliban, as effectively as Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, who is the concentrate on of unsubstantiated promises that he assisted a Ukrainian power agency curry favor with the Obama administration when his father was vice president.
“Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine — Where’s Hunter?”
American officers mentioned the Russian plot to spend bounties to Taliban fighters arrived into concentration in excess of the final numerous months right after intelligence analysts and Specific Functions forces set collectively important items of proof.
Just one formal mentioned that the seizure of a huge quantity of American income at 1 Taliban internet site acquired “everybody’s attention” in Afghanistan. It was not obvious when the income was recovered.
Two officers mentioned the info about the bounty searching was “well-known” among the the intelligence group in Afghanistan, which includes the C.I.A.’s main of station and other prime officers there, like the armed service commandos searching the Taliban. The info was dispersed in intelligence studies and highlighted in some of them.
In the final numerous months, the evaluation was compiled and despatched up the chain of command to senior armed service and intelligence officers, ultimately landing at the best stages of the White Household. The Stability Council assembly in March arrived at a fragile , as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to be a disaster and prompting shutdowns all around the nation.
A previous American formal mentioned that the intelligence analyst who briefs the president and the countrywide stability adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, operating with his main of personnel, Mark Meadows, would have been included in any determination to transient Mr. Trump on Russia’s routines. The director of the C.I.A., Gina Haspel, may possibly have also weighed in, the previous formal mentioned.
Ms. McEnany cited all a few of individuals senior officers in her assertion indicating the president experienced not been briefed.
Ms. Pelosi mentioned that if the president experienced not, in simple fact, been briefed, then the nation really should be anxious that his administration was scared to share with him info concerning Russia.
Ms. Pelosi mentioned that the episode underscored Mr. Trump’s accommodating stance towards Russia and that with him, “all roads lead to Putin.”
“This is as bad as it gets, and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed,” she mentioned. “Whether he is or not, his administration knows, and some of our allies who work with us in Afghanistan have been briefed and accept this report.”
John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s previous countrywide stability adviser, mentioned on the ABC system “This Week” that he was not mindful of the intelligence evaluation, but he questioned Mr. Trump’s reaction on Twitter.
“What would motivate the president to do that, because it looks bad if Russians are paying to kill Americans and we’re not doing anything about it?” Mr. Bolton mentioned. “The presidential reaction is to say, ‘It’s not my responsibility. Nobody told me about it.’ And therefore to duck any complaints that he hasn’t acted effectively.”
Mr. Bolton mentioned this summed up Mr. Trump’s determination-generating on countrywide stability concerns. “It’s just unconnected to the reality he’s dealing with.”
Nicholas Fandos, Julian E. Barnes, Charlie Savage, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Michael D. Shear contributed reporting.