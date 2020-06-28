Spies and Commandos Warned Months Ago of Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops

WASHINGTON — United States intelligence officers and Specific Functions forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to spend bounties to the Taliban to eliminate American troops in Afghanistan, in accordance to officers briefed on the subject.

The critical info that led the spies and commandos to concentration on the bounties provided the restoration of a huge quantity of American income from a raid on a Taliban outpost that prompted suspicions. Interrogations of captured militants and criminals performed a central position in generating the intelligence group self-assured in its evaluation that the Russians experienced presented and paid out bounties in 2019, one more formal has mentioned.

Armed with this info, armed service and intelligence officers have been examining American and other coalition overcome casualties given that early final yr to establish whether or not any had been victims of the plot. 4 Individuals had been killed in overcome in early 2020, but the Taliban have not attacked American positions given that a February settlement to conclude the lengthy-working war in Afghanistan.

The rising information included to the photo of the categorised intelligence evaluation, which documented on Friday was briefed to President Trump and reviewed by the White House’s Countrywide Stability Council at an interagency assembly in late March. The Trump administration experienced nevertheless to act from the Russians, the officers mentioned.