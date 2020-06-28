Scheana Shay and Her Boyfriend Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever After Miscarriage

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have one unbreakable bond.

The pair is proving their relationship is stronger than at any time, in particular immediately after the Vanderpump Principles star just lately opened up about her miscarriage.

On Saturday, Brock took to Instagram to share a sweet concept about his girlfriend.

“She has my back and I have Hers,” the rugby participant captioned his put up, along with an graphic of him and Scheana taking pleasure in a passionate beach front working day.

In the heartwarming image, the expert athlete can be noticed carrying the actuality Tv set temperament, as the ocean waves strike them. Alongside with the swoon-deserving put up, Brock also shared many Instagram Tales that confirmed him and Scheana eating at the Santa Monica cafe, Élephante.

Brock’s heartfelt Instagram concept will come only 1 working day immediately after the Vanderpump Principles star shared her being pregnant tale. On Friday’s podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, she stated she just lately discovered about her being pregnant. She would’ve been anticipating her initially child with her boyfriend.