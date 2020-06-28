Scarlet Sails Festival takes place in Russia despite coronavirus pandemic

In Russia, the Scarlet Sails pageant in honour of faculty graduates took place in St Petersburg on Saturday.

The yearly party is marked by a magnificent fireworks demonstrate, several musical performances and a big h2o exhibit.

The demonstrate took place this 12 months underneath rigid well being limitations owing to the pandemic.

There have been no spectators, and ships experienced to sail by way of the Gulf of Finland as a substitute of on the Neva River.

“I feel a little bit disappointed, said one woman, “but I assume it is the correct determination not to rejoice right now simply because it is quite hazardous”

The live performance and reveals have been broadcast on tv for tens of millions of graduates throughout Russia.

The custom started in 1968 when many Leningrad educational institutions united to rejoice the stop of the faculty 12 months in link with the symbolism of the well known 1922 kid’s guide Scarlet Sails by Alexander Grin.

The custom interrupted in afterwards Soviet interval but was once more reborn given that 2005 when St Petersburg authorities realised the vacationer attraction likely of the party.