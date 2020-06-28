Sandra Oh Recalls Pitching Herself for Lead Role in ‘Scandal’ but Getting Rejected by Shonda Rhimes

WENN

The Dr. Cristina Yang of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reveals she after approached Shonda Rhimes for Olivia Pope position immediately after receiving her palms on the tremendous-solution script of ‘Scandal’.

Actress Sandra Oh desperately desired to enjoy Olivia Pope in “Scandal“, but she was turned down for the element by Shonda Rhimes.

The Golden World winner portrayed Dr. Cristina Yang on creator and author Rhimes’ demonstrate “Grey’s Anatomy” for 9 several years till she still left the Television set programme in 2014, and throughout her stint on the health care drama, she managed to get her palms on a prime-solution early “Scandal” script and fell in adore with direct character Olivia Pope, who was at some point portrayed by Kerry Washington.

“I remember exactly where I was when I read that damn pilot,” Sandra tells Kerry in a joint job interview as element of Variety’s Actors on Actors collection. “I was on Grey’s (Anatomy). We were on stage five. Someone snuck it to me, I don’t know who it was, but I got my hands on that pilot and I read it and I was just like, ‘How could I play Olivia Pope?’ ”

“I remember going to Shonda, and it’s like, ‘How could I do this? What is this script? Could I do this too?’ She goes, ‘No, you’ve got to play Cristina Yang!’ ”

Even so, Sandra insists she’s “so glad” the position went to Kerry.

“It’s so wonderful and rare when you get in your hands something that you know is electric, that you can feel,” she gushed.

Washington was nominated for two Golden World and two primetime Emmy Awards for Ideal Actress for her perform as disaster administration professional Olivia Pope on “Scandal”, which went off the air in 2018 immediately after 7 seasons.

Oh, who received a Golden World and other awards for her position as Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy”, went on to acquire Golden World and SAG Awards among the other individuals for her position as Eve Polastri in acclaimed collection “Killing Eve“.