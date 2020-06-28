San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak Has Sick Inmates Being Treated At Bay Area Hospitals – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN (KPIX five) — A even now-increasing outbreak of COVID-19 at San Quentin Condition Jail is sending inmates to be dealt with to ICU’s in hospitals throughout the Bay Area.

Condition jail officers also verified they have cancelled a prepared prisoner transfer established to occur Monday right after finding two of the inmates concerned examined good for the coronavirus.

In accordance to the California Section of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s world wide web web site, there are at the moment a overall of 615 verified COVID-19 circumstances amongst San Quentin prisoners, with 572 identified in the very last 14 times. Also, 89 jail workers customers have examined good for the virus.

KPIX five has also discovered a quantity of Bay Area hospitals are having in some of the inmates in need to have of health care treatment.

Saturday evening, KPIX five has verified Seton Health care Heart in Daly Town is having in sickened inmates.

So considerably, at minimum 25 are getting dealt with at Bay Area hospitals less than large protection, which include Marin Standard and Saint Francis Clinic in San Francisco.

The San Quentin outbreak figures are staggering.

A prisoners’ legal rights team in Marin hosted a digital city corridor with local community customers to tackle their issues Saturday. Between individuals who participated was a existing San Quentin inmate.

“The longer this pandemic stays in any form in our state, the longer and farther along we are to getting back to any sense of normalcy in our lives,” mentioned San Quentin inmate Adamu Chan.

Jail advocates are demanding the governor and the CDCR grant additional releases amid the outbreak.

“That we should only release or reduce population by non-violent, low-level drug offenders is a very false narrative that is put out there in terms of who’s deserving or non-deserving,” mentioned Adnan Khan with Re:retailer Justice

Richie Greenberg, an activist previous San Francisco mayoral applicant, instructed KPIX five he agrees prisoners with much less than 180 times still left on their sentences and unfavorable coronavirus examination final results need to be permit go, but is cautious of other individuals getting launched.

“You don’t want to simply open the gates and let convicted felons who are serving time out onto the streets,” mentioned Greenberg.

In the meantime, Khan of Re:Keep Justice thinks the point out can decrease the jail populace by 50 percent and even now preserve the community protected.

“We have seen from less serious criminal convicted felons in jails where they would just come right out and within 24 hours commit another crime again,” mentioned Greenberg

CDCR officers mentioned the two inmates who examined good, halting their scheduled transfer to North Kern Condition Jail on Monday, are now in isolation and less than health care look at.

Community overall health officers level to a transfer of additional than 120 inmates from Chino to San Quentin in late Might as the very likely root of the San Quentin outbreak.