San Jose Man Charged With Hate Crime Assault in Santa Cruz – San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ ( SF) — A 32-calendar year-aged San Jose male was arrested Sunday in Santa Cruz as a suspect in an assault that is becoming investigated as a loathe criminal offense.

Santa Cruz law enforcement were being notified of a actual physical altercation getting location exterior a motel in the 1400 block of Ocean Road soon following two a.m.

Officers discovered equally get-togethers in the combat and decided that a single experienced been the sufferer of an unprovoked assault by San Jose resident Cody Chavez, who allegedly directed racial epithets at the sufferer.

The sufferer, a 46-calendar year-aged indigenous of Jamaica, was taken to a trauma centre with accidents deemed severe, but not daily life threatening.

Chavez was booked for battery with severe bodily harm, violation of civil legal rights resulting in violent harm, and resisting arrest. A decide accredited a bail improvement ask for for Chavez.

“There is no place for this heinous behavior in our community, or our country, and we will not tolerate it,” Deputy main of law enforcement Bernie Escalante explained. “The Santa Cruz police department will do everything within our ability and authority to hold this person accountable through the criminal justice system. Our hearts go out to the victim and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Anybody with details about the incident is questioned to get in touch with the Santa Cruz law enforcement section investigations device at (831) 420-5820.

