Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets July Android security update

July’s Android security patch has rolled out to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.
These are the very first handsets to get the July update.
Moreover a variety of security enhancements, the July patch also offers the S20 series’ a variety of digicam tweaks that increase magnification photographs and online video stabilization. Moreover, the update provides the solution to use Bluetooth microphones when recording audio by way of the phone’s recording application.
Last but not least, the update mentions that MirrorLink will no more time be supported.
So significantly, the July update has seemingly only rolled out in Korea. It is unclear when it will make its way to S20 telephones in Canada, but ideally, end users can count on it in the following several times. For now, although, Canadians can at the very least have an plan of what to count on from following month’s patch.
By means of: PocketNow