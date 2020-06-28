Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Instagram

The retired grownup film star maintains his innocence as he enters a not-responsible plea at a listening to following staying billed for allegedly sexually assaulting many females.

Previous porn star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not responsible to prices of raping 3 females and sexually assaulting a fourth.

The 67 calendar year aged entered the plea at an arraignment listening to on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

The ex-grownup actor, who is staying held in a county jail, stands accused of raping a female at a West Hollywood household in May possibly 2014, sexually assaulting a 33 calendar year aged and a 46 calendar year aged at a Los Angeles bar in 2017, and raping a 30-calendar year-aged female at the very same bar in July 2019.

“Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy” star faces 90 a long time in jail if convicted.