Red Flag Warning Prompts Marin County to Close Roads, Recreation Sites Monday – San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL ( SF) — Limits on general public recreation locations in Marin County have been place into impact for the duration of the pink flag warning issued by the Countrywide Weather conditions Support for elevations of one,000 ft or much more from 10 p.m. Sunday to eight p.m. Monday.

The Sky Oaks watershed of the Marin Municipal Drinking water District on Mount Tamalpais, Natalie Coffin Inexperienced Park in Ross, Leo Cronin parking good deal in Lagunitas and Mount Eyesight Highway in Inverness are shut for the duration of the pink flag time period.

Mount Tamalpais Condition Park streets north of Panoramic Freeway on Pantoll Highway and Ridgecrest Boulevard are shut to motor targeted traffic right up until seven a.m. Tuesday and all park use permits north of Panoramic Freeway are suspended, which include filming.

The Marin County Hearth Chiefs Affiliation warns that any wildfire could distribute promptly and advises the general public to workout excessive warning, “especially with the use of equipment and machinery as well as smoking.”

All open up burning and burn off permits are suspended on general public lands, officers stated.

