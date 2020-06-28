Protesters Gather In Mission Hills To Speak Out Against Public Statues Of Father Junipero Serra – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of protesters collected in the neighborhood of Mission Hills on Saturday to discuss out versus statues of Father Junipero Serra.

Serra introduced Catholic missions to California 251 yrs in the past and launched 9 of the 21 existing missions in the condition.

He was canonized by Pope Francis in 2015 and has remained a controversial determine for what activists say was his cure of Indigenous People, like forcing them to change to Catholicism and destroying their tribes and society.

The protest was held at the Mission San Fernando Rey de Espana, a 7 days right after a statue of Serra was toppled in downtown Los Angeles close to Olvera Avenue.

The district neighborhood of the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians stated in a assertion that they help initiatives to forever take away Serra statues via cooperating with community federal government and communities.

“The Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians supports the removal of statues glorifying individuals who brought violence and oppressive systems, and attempted to extinguish our lifeways throughout our traditional homelands of San Fernando, Simi, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys through policy change and advocacy,” the tribal corporation stated.

Serra’s canonization in Washington, D.C. on September 2015 was the very first canonization at any time on U.S. soil.

