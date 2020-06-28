Prosecutor: 2 found dead in Somerset home in apparent murder-suicide

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts pair was found shot dead in their home Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide, in accordance to Bristol County District Legal professional Thomas Quinn III’s business office.

Somerset law enforcement acquired a 911 phone from a relative stating she experienced found Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, dead in their home at all over eight a.m., Quinn’s business office explained.

A gun was found underneath Joshua Pereira’s overall body, and investigators uncovered the pair experienced divided and he’d just lately moved out of the home, Quinn’s business office explained.

Witnesses also read many gunshots from within the home soon immediately after Joshua Pereira arrived that early morning, Quinn’s business office explained.

The point out health-related examiner’s business office is conducting the autopsies and the incident stays underneath investigation.