Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Pride Month with this love-filled Instagram post



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is just one actress who by no means shies absent from sharing the issues of coronary heart and even converse about controversial concerns. The actress has often been daring with her terms and no surprise she,rsquos an inspiration and for all of us. These days the actress shared a love-filled post on social media focused to the Pride thirty day period.

The thirty day period of June is regarded as pleasure thirty day period and is celebrated by the LGBTQIA+ associates to rejoice their sexuality and also make all people mindful that enjoy in any type is standard and pure. Priyanka Chopra shared a post which talks about Adore and defines it flawlessly. Her post suggests &ldquoLove is enjoy, non-discriminatory, common, gorgeous, unconditional, heat, potent and enjoy is to be celebrated. Seems like Priyanka summed up the huge matter of enjoy in just number of terms and rightfully! She captioned her post stating, &lsquoI stand for enjoy Content #Pride,&rsquo inserting numerous colored coronary heart emojis. Test out the post in this article.

I stand for enjoy. Happy #Pride! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are in their LA household quarantined and amidst the lockdown. Priyanka Chopra is frequently noticed sharing glimpses from her daily life with her partner Nick Jonas by her facet and we enjoy the goofy posts. The actress even misses her mom and brother who are in Mumbai and it has been months that the actress has not been fulfilled them.