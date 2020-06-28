President Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one particular of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan related with white supremacists.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement local community, and confirmed dueling demonstrations involving Trump supporters and opponents.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweeted. Times into the video clip he shared, a gentleman driving a golfing cart exhibiting professional-Trump indications and flags shouts ‘white electrical power.” The video also displays anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi,” “racist,” and profanities at the Trump backers.

“There’s no question” that Trump need to not have retweeted the video and “he should just take it down,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., informed CNN’s “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The president’s choice to spotlight a video showcasing a racist slogan arrives amid a nationwide reckoning above race pursuing the fatalities of George Floyd and other Black People in america. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis gentleman, died soon after a white law enforcement officer pressed his knee into his neck for a number of minutes.

Protests from law enforcement brutality and bias in regulation enforcement have happened throughout the nation pursuing Floyd’s loss of life and there has also been a force to get rid of Accomplice monuments, an energy Trump has opposed.

Trump’s tenure in workplace has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist teams, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, involving white nationalists and counter-protesters by indicating there have been “very fine people on both sides.”

The White Property did not right away reply to queries about Trump’s choice to share the video.