Pop Star Jojo Siwa Dyes Hair Black – Twitter Calls Her ‘Porky Pig’!! (Pics)

Pop singer Jojo Sia unveiled her new hairstyle. The teenager star went from becoming a blonde, to a brunette. And Twitter end users do not appear to be to like the new hairstyle.

Jojo unveiled her new hair in an modern manner, by using a new TikTok online video, which confirmed her prior to and following. Glance

This is a aspect by aspect pic:

Jojo Siwa is a 17 12 months outdated dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube persona. She is regarded for showing up for two seasons on Dance Mothers together with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, and for her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store”.

Siwa posts day-to-day films of her working day-to-working day existence on her YouTube channels, “JoJo Siwa TV” and “It’s JoJo Siwa”. Proper now, she’s 1 of the most well-known teenager stars in the entire world. Her lovers are identified as Siwanatorz.

The hair introduced about some terrible bullying on Twitter. A person even started out the hashtag #PorkyPig and posted photographs of Jojo following to the Warner Bros cartoon character.