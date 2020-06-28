Police Search For Vandal Who Smashed Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Windows – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) — A person smashed various home windows at the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Saturday prior to fleeing on a bicycle, authorities explained.

Witnesses instructed centre officers that at about 10 a.m. Saturday a person explained as “a young skinny white male” on a bicycle pulled up to the

centre, at 3207 Lakeshore Travel. He experienced a golfing club with him and started smashing the entrance home windows and yelling expletives.

A witness started yelling at the person to quit. He then hopped again on his bicycle and rode off.

Center officers explained on Fb that they are selected this is a despise criminal offense, and that the centre was specific as it is the two Black- and

LGBTQ-centric.

A crowdsourcing energy on Fb experienced, by eight p.m. Saturday, gathered about $one,900 towards repairs.