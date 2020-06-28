Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have arrived at an arrangement with totally free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Worthwhile Participant to aid the staff shift on from a few-time MVP Tom Brady, a particular person with know-how of the offer advised The Connected Push.

The one particular-yr offer is really worth up to $seven.five million with incentives, the particular person mentioned, talking on the issue of anonymity mainly because he was not approved to go over it publicly. A Patriots spokesman mentioned the staff experienced almost nothing to announce Sunday evening.

The signing was initially described by ESPN.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR