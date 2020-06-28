Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have arrived at an arrangement with totally free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Worthwhile Participant to aid the staff shift on from a few-time MVP Tom Brady, a particular person with know-how of the offer advised The Connected Push.

The one particular-yr offer is really worth up to $seven.five million with incentives, the particular person mentioned, talking on the issue of anonymity mainly because he was not approved to go over it publicly. A Patriots spokesman mentioned the staff experienced almost nothing to announce Sunday evening.

The signing was initially described by ESPN.

The Patriots experienced been heading to instruction camp with 2019 fourth-spherical draft decision Jarrett Stidham as the heir obvious to Brady, who led the staff to 6 Tremendous Bowl championships due to the fact 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Stidham appeared in a few video games very last year, finishing two passes for 14 yards with one particular interception.

The only other skilled quarterback on the defending AFC East champions’ roster was 34-yr-aged Brian Hoyer, who has started off 38 video games in an 11-yr profession with 7 NFL groups, which include the Patriots two times.

The Panthers unveiled Newton on March 24 adhering to 9 seasons, a shift that saved the staff $19.one million less than the NFL wage cap.

The 31-yr-aged Newton was the No. one general decide on in the 2011 draft following major Auburn to a nationwide championship and profitable the Heisman Trophy. He aided the Panthers access the playoffs 4 occasions, which include the Tremendous Bowl in 2015.