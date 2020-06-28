Patriots fined $1.1 million, lose 2021 third-round pick in Bengals videotaping incident

The Patriots will be disciplined for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline for the duration of a December 2019 sport involving the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

In accordance to NFL spokesman Michael Signora, the Patriots have been fined $one.one million and will lose a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The organization’s generation crews will also not be authorized to shoot any video games for the duration of the 2020 period, and senior club officers will have necessary teaching on league procedure and sport guidelines.

David Mondillo, the Kraft Sporting activities and Amusement videographer liable for videotaping the sideline, has been banned from NFL services until finally even more detect. The Patriots terminated Mondillo subsequent the incident.

The punishments arrive in excess of 6 months right after the league introduced an investigation into Patriots for violating league policies by filming an opponent’s sideline for the duration of a sport. The crew produced a assertion in December that claimed the group despatched a a few-individual movie crew to the Bengals-Browns sport to seize footage for a at the rear of-the-scenes element on a professional staff scout.

“The sole goal of the filming was to present an illustration of an progress scout at operate on the street,‘’ read through the club’s assertion. “There was no intention of utilizing the footage for any other goal.‘’