Northern California Manhunt For Shasta County Double Murder Suspect Daun Eric Sanders – San Francisco

REDDING (AP) — A research was underway Sunday for a person suspected of taking pictures 3 persons, killing two and critically wounding the 3rd, in a rural Shasta County.

Daun Eric Sanders, 35, is regarded as armed and hazardous, the Shasta County Sheriff’s office environment claimed in urging customers of the community not to confront the suspect.

Deputies who responded to a report Saturday about a taking pictures in Shingletown, a neighborhood of two,300 about 130 miles (209 kilometres) north of Sacramento, located 3 victims inside of a home. Two were being pronounced lifeless and a 3rd sufferer was taken to a healthcare facility in crucial affliction, Sgt. Kyle Wallace claimed in a assertion.

Immediately after pinpointing Sander as a suspect, a sheriff’s SWAT crew and Redding law enforcement officers searched Sander’s house a several doorways down from the taking pictures scene but could not discover him, Wallace claimed.

Investigators feel he fled in a darkish-coloured pickup truck.

Authorities did not launch the sufferer names or a motive for the taking pictures.