Niagara Regional Police issue Amber Alert for missing six-year-old boy

Update 28/06/20 one:40pm: Police say the boy has been discovered safe and sound. The initial tale is under.

Niagara Regional Police have issued an Ontario-vast Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy previous observed in Hamilton, Ontario.

Police say the boy, Dashaun Mitchell, is with his father John Mitchell. Niagara Police say they are anxious for Dashaun’s welfare.

In 2017, the Canadian Radio-tv and Telecommunications Fee (CRTC) mandated all wi-fi carriers to supply textual content messages to cell equipment that notify Canadians of imminent threats these as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing little ones.

