Gale drive westerly to north-westerly winds (63-74km/h) are anticipated together coastal locations among Oyster Bay and East London, moderating from the west for the duration of Sunday night.

Large seas with wave heights of 6 to 9 metres are anticipated among Lamberts Bay and East London, subsiding from the west for the duration of Sunday night.

Unique temperature advisory

Quite cold situations are expected in the Karoo Hoogland municipality in the Northern Cape, the South African Climate Assistance claims.

The temperature in your province

It will be fantastic and amazing in Gauteng.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is higher.

Cloudy situations can be anticipated in Mpumalanga with early morning fog together the escarpment and southern highveld, or else partly cloudy and amazing, but heat in spots in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with early morning fog together the escarpment, or else partly cloudy and amazing, but heat in the Limpopo Valey.

The North West will be fantastic and amazing, but cold at very first with frost in spots.

There will be fog patches in the north-east of the Cost-free State at very first, or else fantastic and amazing to cold.

It will be fantastic and amazing to cold in the Northern Cape, but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south at very first, with early morning fog in the Hantam municipality.

The wind together the coastline will be refreshing to sturdy south-easterly.

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to amazing situations can be anticipated in the Western Cape, with isolated rain and showers together the Overberg coastal places in the afternoon, spreading to the Backyard garden Route coastline by the night.

The wind together the coastline will be sturdy westerly together the south coastline, moderating from night, or else average to refreshing north-westerly in the south-west, turning into light-weight south-westerly in the night, and light-weight and variable together the west coastline.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is lower.

It will be partly cloudy and cold in the western component of the Japanese Cape, but amazing together the coastline wherever it will turn out to be cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the night.

The wind together the coastline will be refreshing to sturdy westerly, but south-westerly in the afternoon, moderating for the duration of the night.

The japanese fifty percent will be amazing together the coastline, or else fantastic and cold, but partly cloudy in spots in the west in the early morning and once again from the night.

The wind together the coastline will be refreshing to sturdy westerly.

There will be early morning fog more than the inside of KwaZulu-Natal, or else it will be fantastic to partly cloudy and amazing.

The wind together the coastline will be average southerly to south-westerly, turning into south-easterly in the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is lower.

Monday’s temperatures.

