Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms To Move Into South-Central Minnesota Sunday Afternoon

Matilda Coleman
MINNEAPOLIS () — A extreme weather conditions menace is envisioned to shift into Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

In accordance to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, extreme storms are very likely to produce in south-central Minnesota in between one and two p.m., drifting north by the night and into the right away.

Throughout the daylight hrs, there will be a menace for tornadoes in and in close proximity to the yellow-outlined spot. As the night progresses, Augustyniak states the twister menace will fall to in close proximity to zero.

Harmful winds, flooding and hail will also be doable this afternoon and night.

