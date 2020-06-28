Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms To Move Into South-Central Minnesota Sunday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS () — A extreme weather conditions menace is envisioned to shift into Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

In accordance to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, extreme storms are very likely to produce in south-central Minnesota in between one and two p.m., drifting north by the night and into the right away.

The evolution of these days & tonight’s extreme weather conditions menace in #MNwx & #WIwx is starting to be a small additional obvious, which include an enlargement of the general menace zone for extreme weather conditions. I will exhibit you how it will enjoy out when you be a part of @esmemurphy and me correct now on @ pic.twitter.com/z92Ng1j4pf — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 28, 2020

Throughout the daylight hrs, there will be a menace for tornadoes in and in close proximity to the yellow-outlined spot. As the night progresses, Augustyniak states the twister menace will fall to in close proximity to zero.

Harmful winds, flooding and hail will also be doable this afternoon and night.