NEW YORK (AP) — José Rosario, a member of the Minnesota Twins’ Dominican Summer League roster, has been suspended 50 video games pursuing a 2nd constructive check for a drug of abuse.

He is one particular of 4 insignificant league gamers whose suspensions had been introduced Sunday by the Commissioner’s place of work.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was also suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Avoidance and Remedy System. The 24-12 months-previous correct-hander obtained an 80-match suspension right after tests constructive for Stanozolol, a overall performance-improving material.

Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, insignificant league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also obtained suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 video games right after tests constructive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo obtained a 72-match ban right after tests constructive for gw501516, a overall performance-improving material.

Gutierrez went six-11 with a six.04 Period in 27 starts off at Triple-A Louisville very last time. The 24-12 months-previous Aleaziz went 4- with a two.37 Period in 25 aid appearances very last 12 months, generally for Ogden of the Pioneer League.

Idrogo is a member of the Dodgers’ Dominican Summer League roster.

