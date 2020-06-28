Microsoft Surface Duo to come with ‘app group’ multitasking feature

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is likely to have an ‘app group’ feature to make it less complicated for customers to multitask on the system.
The feature will primarily make it possible for customers to make pairs of applications that they generally use at the identical time and insert a shortcut to them on the property display. Clicking on the shortcut would then open up each of the applications at the moment.
Samsung has a very similar feature for the identical goal and phone calls it ‘App Pairs.’ Sony also has the feature and phone calls it ‘multi-window.’
The Surface Duo was declared very last 12 months in the tumble, and Microsoft was anticipated to launch it in the course of the 2020 getaway period. Even so, latest rumours counsel Microsoft is hunting to start the mobile phone in a several months.
Microsoft could be transferring up the launch day of the Duo to try out and steal the exhibit from Samsung’s upcoming foldable mobile phone, the Galaxy Fold two which is rumoured to start in August.
The Duo functions two facet-by-facet five.six-inch shows that fold all the way about. This suggests you can use the mobile phone as possibly a solitary display or twin-display smartphone. Notably, there is no display on the exterior, so you have to open up it to look at the display.
Resource: GSMArena