Microsoft removes loophole that let businesses defer Windows 10 updates

Microsoft has taken out a loophole that permitted businesses to steer clear of downloading Windows 10 updates appropriate absent.
The tech large has beforehand permitted people on the company variations of the software program to hold off updates for up to a yr. Customers on Windows 10 edition 2004 can now only defer updates for up to 35 times.
“Last year, we changed update installation policies for Windows 10 to only target devices running a feature update version that is nearing end of service. As a result, many devices are only updating once a year,” Microsoft claimed on a assist web page.
Microsoft states that in get to help all units to make the most of this plan alter and to avert confusion, it has taken out deferrals from the Windows Update configurations, starting off on Windows 10 edition 2004.
Even though this new plan is intended to make sure that all PCs are up to par with latest capabilities and assist, it could not fare nicely with firms who select to keep off on updating in situation there are any bugs.
