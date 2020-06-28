Miami Mayor Announces Beach Closures Ahead Of July Fourth Weekend As COVID-19 Cases Surge

It seems like COVID-19 just will not allow up and since of that Miami seashores are closing in advance of the countrywide getaway, July 4th.

In accordance to experiences, the Miami seashores will be shut from July third-July seventh, thanks to the spike in instances. If problems really do not enhance, people dates could be prolonged.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted, “After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergency order on Saturday to close all beaches in Miami-Dade County starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7.”

On June 10th, Miami seashores opened but with social distancing recommendations, which even restricted teams to 10 persons.

In accordance to Insider, the preliminary recommendations may well not be sufficient to safeguard the community.

“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives,” Gimenez wrote in the announcement.

He also mentioned, “As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk.”

Appears to be like like persons will have to view fireworks from their residences this yr. Welp!

Want updates right in your textual content inbox? Strike us up at 917-722-8057 or simply click right here to be part of!