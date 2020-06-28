Meghan Markle Reaches Out to Young Woman Who Was the Victim of an Alleged Hate Crime

Meghan Markle spoke with Althea Bernstein, an 18-calendar year-outdated Black lady, who was the target of an alleged loathe criminal offense in Wisconsin very last 7 days, E! Information has realized.

The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry identified as her above the weekend to “offer their support and hopefully be a small source of comfort.”

In accordance to NBC Information, law enforcement in Madison introduced a loathe criminal offense investigation soon after the youthful lady stated a team of white males doused her with lighter fluid and established her on fireplace. The law enforcement department’s incident report states that Bernstein instructed investigators that she observed 4 white males and “she says one used a spray bottle to deploy a liquid on her face and neck, and then threw a flaming lighter at her, causing the liquid to ignite.”

Moreover, the report states that Bernstein was ready to set out the flames and drove him. After there, her mom instructed her to go to the clinic, the place the 18-calendar year-outdated was instructed that the liquid was, in actuality, thought to be lighter fluid.

Meghan got in contact with Bernstein by means of the president of the Boys & Women Club of Dane Region, Michael Johnson, according to Wisconsin information outlet Channel 3000. Johnson has also been performing as a spokesperson for Bernstein and said the Duke and Duchess talked on the cell phone with the youthful lady for about 40 minutes on Saturday afternoon.