Megan Thee Stallion Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Here To Stay At the 2020 BET Awards

She gave us a Hot Girl Summer past yr, but tonight Megan Thee Stallion also introduced us yet another very hot overall performance at the 2020 BET Awards!

Tonight, the BET Awards are having area, honoring Black creators and stars in songs, Television, films and sporting activities. Involving the trophies that are becoming digitally handed out, the exhibit is also bringing us some awesome dwell performances, this sort of as Megan Thee Stallion’s electrical medley of “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage” just now.

Using area in a desert, the “Captain Hook” rapper kicked things off with a substantial-strength rendition of “Girls In the Hood,” having lovers on an unforgettable trip with her Mad Max-influenced overall performance. Channeling the 2015 movie, she donned an edgy studded ensemble and stood on leading of an deserted car or truck. Transferring from the desert to a phase, she then sang her viral strike “Savage,” that includes snippets of Beyoncé‘s audio from their “Savage” remix.